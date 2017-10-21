Conor McGregor Cageside as Andre Fili Topples Artem Lobov (UFC Gdansk Fight Highlights)

McGregor’s support The Notorious One consoles Artem Lobov after #UFCGdansk defeat… pic.twitter.com/KJAgmKpUo6 — #UFCGdansk (@btsportufc) October 21, 2017

Check out highlights from Andre Fili’s win over Artem Lobov, as Lobov’s teammate Conor McGregor got fired up at cageside at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday at Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland.

The fight promotion next heads to Sao Paulo for UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, where former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida returns from an anti-doping violation suspension to face power puncher Derek Brunson in the main event.

