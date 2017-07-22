HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Post

featuredHeavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Conor McGregor: Boxer Paul Malignaggi Says Irishman Adding Some Surprises to His Game

July 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Paul Malignaggi breaks down first sparring session with Conor McGregor

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Paul Malignaggi indicates Conor McGregor working on surprise twists

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor can’t rely upon his mixed martial arts training alone to be prepared to box a legendary fighter such as Floyd Mayweather and he knows it. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: Doubt Me Now! (Full Documentary)

Showtime commentator Paul Malignaggi, a former two-weight world boxing champion, has begun working with McGregor for the Mayweather fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Malignaggi came away from their first sparring session impressed with McGregor’s approach and noted that there are some surprising new twists and turns to his game.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Chase Sherman UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Chase Sherman’s Stellar Stand-up Leads ...

Jul 22, 2017NoNo Comments17 Views

Check out Chase Sherman as he kicks and punches his way to victory over Damian Grabowski at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New

LFA 17 Robert Watley

LFA 17 Results & Highl...

In a battle for the inaugural LFA lightweight title

Jul 22, 2017
Marlon Vera UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Marlon Vera Lands the Armba...

Check out Marlon Vera as he lands the armbar

Jul 22, 2017
Shane Burgos UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Fists Fly as Shane Burgos T...

Check out Shane Burgos and Godofredo Pepey throwing down

Jul 22, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA