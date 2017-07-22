Conor McGregor: Boxer Paul Malignaggi Says Irishman Adding Some Surprises to His Game

Paul Malignaggi breaks down first sparring session with Conor McGregor

Paul Malignaggi indicates Conor McGregor working on surprise twists

Conor McGregor can’t rely upon his mixed martial arts training alone to be prepared to box a legendary fighter such as Floyd Mayweather and he knows it.

Showtime commentator Paul Malignaggi, a former two-weight world boxing champion, has begun working with McGregor for the Mayweather fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Malignaggi came away from their first sparring session impressed with McGregor’s approach and noted that there are some surprising new twists and turns to his game.

