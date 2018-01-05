Conor McGregor Blasts Showtime ‘Weasel’ Stephen Espinoza Over Pay-Per-View Numbers

Conor McGregor has never forgotten his issues with Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza in the lead up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather and he took aim at the executive again on Friday.

As MMAWeekly previously reported, UFC president Dana White had ripped Showtime in a recent interview in response to a press release from the network that stated the fight between Mayweather and McGregor pulled in 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second most successful event in pay-per-view history.

Espinoza eventually fired back at White after hearing the comments while once again standing by the figures released from Showtime for the pay-per-view.

Sounds like he's upset because we committed the cardinal sin of telling the truth (when we released the accurate total for N. American PPV buys on MayMac). Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. https://t.co/rFxKXz0Bjz — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) January 5, 2018

Well it didn’t take long for McGregor to remember his long standing grudge against Espinoza and Showtime as he launched an offensive via Twitter.

“Shut your weasel mouth,” McGregor wrote. “Who gives a f–k about the North American numbers when we are the GLOBAL KINGS you shmuck. WORLDWIDE. No.1!”

Shut your weasel mouth. Who gives a fuck about the North American numbers when we are the GLOBAL KINGS you shmuck. WORLDWIDE. No.1! https://t.co/tq5Gj1Os7Y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 5, 2018

McGregor routinely referred to Espinoza as “weasel” during the world tour to promote his fight with Mayweather after he accused the Showtime staff of turning off his microphone during the first stop in Los Angeles, which prevented him from responding to his opponent during the press conference.

As for the pay-per-view numbers, White has stated that the card did over 6.7 million pay-per-view buys worldwide, which he adds was the most successful event of all time regardless of the North American numbers released by Showtime.

Judging by this back and forth, it’s not likely White or McGregor will be teaming up with Showtime again any time soon.