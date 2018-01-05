HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

featuredDana White Hints at UFC Stripping Conor McGregor of His Title

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

featuredDana White: Cris Cyborg Will Face Amanda Nunes Next

Rafael dos Anjos

featured2017 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Rafael dos Anjos

Conor McGregor Blasts Showtime ‘Weasel’ Stephen Espinoza Over Pay-Per-View Numbers

January 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor has never forgotten his issues with Showtime Sports general manager Stephen Espinoza in the lead up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather and he took aim at the executive again on Friday.

As MMAWeekly previously reported, UFC president Dana White had ripped Showtime in a recent interview in response to a press release from the network that stated the fight between Mayweather and McGregor pulled in 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second most successful event in pay-per-view history.

Espinoza eventually fired back at White after hearing the comments while once again standing by the figures released from Showtime for the pay-per-view.

Well it didn’t take long for McGregor to remember his long standing grudge against Espinoza and Showtime as he launched an offensive via Twitter.

“Shut your weasel mouth,” McGregor wrote. “Who gives a f–k about the North American numbers when we are the GLOBAL KINGS you shmuck. WORLDWIDE. No.1!”

McGregor routinely referred to Espinoza as “weasel” during the world tour to promote his fight with Mayweather after he accused the Showtime staff of turning off his microphone during the first stop in Los Angeles, which prevented him from responding to his opponent during the press conference.

As for the pay-per-view numbers, White has stated that the card did over 6.7 million pay-per-view buys worldwide, which he adds was the most successful event of all time regardless of the North American numbers released by Showtime.

Judging by this back and forth, it’s not likely White or McGregor will be teaming up with Showtime again any time soon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA