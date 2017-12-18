               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Robert Whittaker - UFC 213

featuredRobert Whittaker: ‘I Am the Real Champ’

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor Believes He’d Win Floyd Mayweather Rematch, but Not Obsessed

December 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor lost his ostentatious professional boxing debut, a multi-million-dollar spectacle with Floyd Mayweather, but unlike past losses in mixed martial arts, the Irishman isn’t obsessed with getting a rematch.

That is a good thing. Mayweather returned to retirement following the bout, and this time, it appears it’s going to stick. 

The same couldn’t be said for McGregor’s previous loss. McGregor has tasted defeat just three times in his 24-bout professional MMA career, but when he lost to late-replacement Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March of 2016, it was instantly an obsession to get back into the Octagon and avenge the loss.

McGregor and Diaz squared off again less than six months later, where the then-featherweight champion took a majority decision over Diaz in their welterweight rematch. 

Though he was TKO’d by Mayweather in the tenth round of their boxing spectacle, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, admits that McGregor doesn’t have the same desire to erase the loss to Mayweather as he did Diaz.

“I think it’s different,” Kavanagh told Express Sport. “After the Nate loss, it was an obsession for the Nate Diaz fight. 

“From five minutes of being inside the Octagon, the ball had already started rolling in ensuring his next fight was going to be against Nate. I don’t see that same level of interest in the Mayweather rematch.”

To be clear, it’s not that McGregor wouldn’t fight Mayweather again. He surely would. He is reported to have earned somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million for their first meeting. The potential payday, coupled with McGregor’s belief that he would win a rematch, would certainly have him chomping at the bit if a rematch were to come to fruition.

TRENDING > Fighters Post Emotional Tributes Following Death of MMA Coach Robert Follis

“He’s retired. I’m not going to start calling him out of retirement. I’m going to leave him to it. If it happens, maybe it will, who knows — I would beat him no doubt,” McGregor said in a recent BBC interview.

But, as Kavangh said, McGregor isn’t obsessing over Mayweather.

“Not that he would turn it down if it was offered. But certainly not in the same way that he was for the Diaz fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA