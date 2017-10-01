Conor McGregor Believes He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Rematch

Conor McGregor is a man who learns from his mistakes.

Much like avenging his loss to Nate Diaz in March 2016 by returning with a victory five months later in the rematch, McGregor has that same feeling about his recent matchup against pound-for-pound boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

It was just over a month ago that McGregor fell to Mayweather by 10th round TKO in his professional boxing debut, but the Irishman did far better than most believed he would while going up against one of the greatest pugilists of all time.

Still, McGregor believes deep down with a few tweaks and changes to his preparation not to mention the experience that he gained from the first fight that he could get the better of Mayweather in the rematch.

“I know if I went another go with him under boxing rules I’d get that win, I know that. I know I could do it in the first place,” McGregor said at a Q&A in Scotland this past week (via the Daily Star)

“He fought completely than he [usually] fought, he couldn’t figure out what I was doing early on. And that’s it. I feel with the lessons I learned from that first fight, if I had another go around, I’d get it.”

As confident as McGregor feels about a rematch with Mayweather, he has no plans to chase that fight unless it just falls into his lap a second time around.

Immediately after their fight ended in August, Mayweather retired from the sport with a perfect 50-0 record while riding off into the sunset with a payday that could reach as high as $300 million for his night’s work.

Of course, Mayweather wasted no time spending some of that hard earned cash including his recent purchase of a $26 million home in California.

Mayweather’s tendency to spend a lot of money is part of the reason why McGregor isn’t completely lost on the potential of a rematch because the 40-year old boxer may need to fill his bank accounts again one day soon.

“I’m not going to start trying to calling him out,” McGregor said. “Now, I’ll sit back at a distance. Let’s see how he manages this round of money.”

