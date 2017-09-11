Conor McGregor Being Sued Over Nate Diaz Bottle Throwing Melee

Just days removed from the biggest fight of his young career, UFC champion Conor McGregor is headed to another battle. This one will take place in a court room.

McGregor was unsuccessful in winning his professional boxing debut. He was unable to upset Floyd Mayweather, who moved his professional boxing record to an astonishing 50-0. The Irishman may have to use a tiny fraction of the tens of millions he will make off of the Mayweather bout to fight, if not settle, a lawsuit that stems from a bottle-throwing incident with Nate Diaz at the UFC 202 Pre-Fight Press Conference in August of 2016.

The incident occurred when Diaz abruptly left the stage midway through the UFC 202 press conference. He and McGregor began tossing words at each other, which then escalated to members of Diaz’s camp and McGregor hurling water bottles and energy drink cans at each other.

One of those cans that McGregor threw allegedly hit a security guard named William Pegg, according to a report by The Blast, which has obtained a copy of the lawsuit. He is apparently seeking $95,000 in damages.

According to the report, Pegg alleges in his lawsuit that he was hit in the back by a can launched by McGregor on Aug. 17, 2016, at the Copperfield Theater in Las Vegas. He claims to have incurred $5,000 in medical expenses related to the incident, but is also seeking damages related to the amount of money he thinks McGregor made on the Diaz fight.

According to The Blast, Pegg did some MMA math to arrive at the damages sought.

Pegg claims in the lawsuit that Conor McGregor made $15,000,000 from his fight with Diaz, during which he was “significantly” struck by Diaz 166 times. So … $15,000,000 divided by 166 is about $90,000 (the extra $5k comes from the medical expenses).

McGregor’s attorneys reportedly filed a response denying any responsibility.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Bottle-Throwing Melee

