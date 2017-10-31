Conor McGregor Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur Backstage at UFC Event

Conor McGregor has broken his silence after being caught on film using a homophobic slur backstage at the recent UFC event in Poland.

The controversy stemmed from McGregor walking into the back with teammate and close friend Artem Lobov after he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andre Fili at the UFC Fight Night card in Gdansk, Poland.

McGregor can be heard using a homophobic slur when talking about the fight and now the UFC lightweight champion has answered for what he said that night. Appearing on “The Late Late Show” in Ireland, McGregor apologized for his use of the word while also explaining that he meant no offense to anyone in the LGBTQ community.

"I meant no disrespect…" @TheNotoriousMMA apologises for using the word f****t recently, watch McGregor on the #LateLate this Friday! pic.twitter.com/bIH66stdOC — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) October 31, 2017

“I have to put my hands up there. I was watching a fighter, a sparring partner, a training partner, a friend, a brother of mine who has given his health — his body health, his brain health, everything — to help me prepare for fights to give my brain health and my body health to entertain the public. That’s the fighter I was going to watch and support and I witnessed him lose a fight — a potential career defining or career ending fight — in a manner where the opponent was stalling and running away. I was upset and I was whispering in his ear and I was speaking on that and I said what I said.

“I meant no disrespect to nobody of any of the LGBT community. I didn’t mean no disrespect. I wasn’t even, you’d swear I was talking about or screaming at two people of the same sex kissing. I campaigned when we were trying to get same sex marriage legalized [in Ireland], I was campaigning for that. It’s another one where things just get blown out and they love to just, any chance they get, they love to throw me under the bus. It is what it is, I just have to say sorry for what I said and that’s it and try and move on from it.”

McGregor was very outspoken in support of the 2015 vote in his home country of Ireland to legalize same sex marriage, which later passed in the country.

Earlier this year, McGregor came under fire for comments he made in the lead up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather that could have been perceived as racially motivated as well. This latest incident ended with McGregor issuing the apology while hoping to move on from the situation.

The UFC never issued a statement regarding what McGregor said or any potential punishment he could face for using a homophobic slur.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram