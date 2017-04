Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber’s Epic Banter (A TUF Look Back)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter featured two of the more vocal fighters in the UFC. Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber were never slated to fight each other after their stint as coaches, but there was no shortage of trash-talk, as if they were going to fight.

TRENDING > Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillashaw Sold Out

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram