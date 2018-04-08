Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Stripped of Lightweight Titles

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 8, 2018
After Saturday night, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the one and only UFC lightweight champion. 

While it was a week filled with all sorts of twists and turns including opponent changes, an assault on a bus, and not solidifying a challenger until 24 hours before the event, Nurmagomedov got the job done with a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

Following his win, Nurmagomedov was declared the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion, which finally brings to an end the saga of the 155-pound title leading into the event.

With Nurmagomedov as champion, that means Conor McGregor has officially been stripped of his lightweight title and Tony Ferguson is no longer the interim lightweight champion.

“That’s it. That’s the only belt,” UFC president Dana White confirmed at the post-fight press conference when speaking about Nurmagomedov’s championship.

White’s declaration officially brings to an end McGregor’s reign as lightweight champion that started all the way back at UFC 205 in November 2016, when he earned a second-round TKO stoppage of Eddie Alvarez to win the title. Since that time, McGregor engaged in a yearlong mission to face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match that ultimately earned him a nine-figure payday.

Since then, McGregor has been biding his time while trying to come to an agreement with the UFC on a new deal, which has kept him out of action since he fought Mayweather last August.

As for Ferguson, he won the interim title last October with a submission victory against Kevin Lee, but then suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of his bout against Nurmagomedov at UFC 223.

Now, he is no longer champion either with Nurmagomedov’s reign beginning on Saturday night.

Dana White Says Khabib Has the Only UFC Lightweight Championship

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

