Conor McGregor and NBA Star Draymond Green Mix It Up Over Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather vs. McGregor has taken an interesting new twist.
Conor McGregor got into a fiery exchange with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Sunday.
Green commented on a photo of McGregor wearing a No. 23 Warriors jersey, which happens to be Green’s number. Although, in this case, McGregor insists that it’s not. He was apparently rocking the No. 23 jersey of CJ Watson, a former Warriors’ player.
That, of course, led to an interesting exchange which included McGregor referencing that he dribbles heads off the floor.
Only a month to go to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor!
