Conor McGregor and NBA Star Draymond Green Mix It Up Over Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather vs. McGregor has taken an interesting new twist.

Conor McGregor got into a fiery exchange with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Sunday.

Green commented on a photo of McGregor wearing a No. 23 Warriors jersey, which happens to be Green’s number. Although, in this case, McGregor insists that it’s not. He was apparently rocking the No. 23 jersey of CJ Watson, a former Warriors’ player.

That, of course, led to an interesting exchange which included McGregor referencing that he dribbles heads off the floor.

Only a month to go to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor!

In a trash talk battle between Draymond and McGregor… who comes out on top? A post shared by espn (@espn) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

