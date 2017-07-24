Conor McGregor and NBA Star Draymond Green Mix It Up Over Floyd Mayweather

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 24, 2017
Mayweather vs. McGregor has taken an interesting new twist. 

Conor McGregor got into a fiery exchange with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Sunday.

Green commented on a photo of McGregor wearing a No. 23 Warriors jersey, which happens to be Green’s number. Although, in this case, McGregor insists that it’s not. He was apparently rocking the No. 23 jersey of CJ Watson, a former Warriors’ player.

That, of course, led to an interesting exchange which included McGregor referencing that he dribbles heads off the floor.

Only a month to go to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor! 

In a trash talk battle between Draymond and McGregor… who comes out on top?

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

