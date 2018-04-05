Conor McGregor And His Team Go on Rampage During Arrival at UFC 223 Media Day

Conor McGregor caused quite a scene at UFC 223 in Brooklyn on Friday after he made a surprise appearance at the end of media day where most of the fighters on the card were appearing ahead of Saturday’s event.

McGregor showed up unannounced and eventually made his way to an elevator where presumably he went upstairs for a meeting with UFC brass in attendance.

Before that happened, however, McGregor got into an altercation backstage near the bus carrying the UFC 223 fighters back to their hotel as captured on video by strawweight contender Felice Herrig.

It’s unclear who is doing what in the video, but Herrig identified McGregor and his entourage as a barricade and trash can were thrown during the incident.

Reports out of Brooklyn say that lightweight competitor Michael Chiesa did sustain some sort of cut during the melee but there’s no clear indication on how severe the injury might have been or if it was just something minor.

Stay tuned for more information on this story as it develops.