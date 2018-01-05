Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Most Drug-Tested Athletes Ever

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 5, 2018
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather set, or at least flirted, with all kinds of combat sports records when they’re hard-to-believe boxing match came to fruition in 2017.

Though the bout was teased for a couple of years, it came together fast when the two sides finally began negotiations with the approval of McGregor’s bosses at the UFC. 

Aside from the blockbuster gate and pay-per-view numbers, Mayweather vs. McGregor set another type of record… most drug-tested athletes over a given time period ever. That is according to the UFC’s czar of everything anti-doping, Jeff Novitsky.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conferenceThe UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance was a recent guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, where he revealed that the duo was tested a combined total of 32 times in the seven weeks or so preceding their extravaganza.

“Floyd does this for all his fights. He basically hires USADA to do testing,” Novitzky explained.

“It’s not the same as the UFC program where you’re subject to testing year round. In boxing, once the fight is made, USADA then comes in and does collecting. So it depends on how far out the fight was made.”

He continued, divulging just how many times each man was tested leading up to the Fight of the Century.

“Conor and Floyd signed that contract… was it seven weeks out maybe? They were each tested 16 times in that seven weeks and I guarantee you they are the two most tested athletes in that short period of time ever in the history of anti-doping.”

That may sound exorbitant, but Novitsky claims it only served to add to the credibility of the bout.

“So not only was it a an incredibly cool event, but I think incredibly cool and clean for the fans to know how out of the way those two guys went to ensure that that fight was fair and clean. They don’t get enough credit for that.”

               

