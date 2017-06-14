HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

June 14, 2017
3 Comments

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, following an initial report by Yahoo Sports, took to their social media to confirm that their boxing match is indeed official.

What began as a dream – or a nightmare according to some on-lookers – is now a reality. 

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregorMayweather vs. McGregor is slated to take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. We don’t yet know which venue will host, but it will either be the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mayweather’s home away from home for the past decade, or the newer, more lucrative T-Mobile Arena.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com as more details emerge!

THE FIGHT IS ON.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

  • Shocked_n_Awed

    Hmmm, no UFC logo on Floyd’s poster, just a glimpse of belt. I wanna know the promotion details! How far did Dana have to bend over? 😀

  • KungFuCow

    Fight of the century? Really? This is going to be a one sided humiliation.

  • Timothy Malone

    Would pay a max of $5 for this PPV

               

