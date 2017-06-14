Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, following an initial report by Yahoo Sports, took to their social media to confirm that their boxing match is indeed official.

What began as a dream – or a nightmare according to some on-lookers – is now a reality.

Mayweather vs. McGregor is slated to take place on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. We don’t yet know which venue will host, but it will either be the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Mayweather’s home away from home for the past decade, or the newer, more lucrative T-Mobile Arena.

THE FIGHT IS ON. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

