Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather About to Launch World Tour

UFC president Dana White recently teased a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world tour to promote their upcoming boxing match in August, and now details are beginning to emerge.

The fight is expected to do monster numbers, and the locations under consideration to kick off the promotional tour is indicative of that. The BBC on Wednesday reported that the tour was expected to begin at Wembley Stadium in London. MMAWeekly.com confirmed that London is one of two possibilities, naming Los Angeles as the other candidate to launch the tour.

The tour, likely to include several key cities around the globe, is expected to begin in earnest later this month, although details are being kept scarce until the promoters are ready to get underway.

The fight is slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, but the promotional tour, which is McGregor’s forte, is likely to generate crowds heretofore unseen for any combat sports event in history.

