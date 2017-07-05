HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Off Ventilator and Showing Small Signs of Improvement

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Conor McGregor - UFC 196

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather About to Launch World Tour

July 5, 2017
No Comments

UFC president Dana White recently teased a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world tour to promote their upcoming boxing match in August, and now details are beginning to emerge.

The fight is expected to do monster numbers, and the locations under consideration to kick off the promotional tour is indicative of that. The BBC on Wednesday reported that the tour was expected to begin at Wembley Stadium in London. MMAWeekly.com confirmed that London is one of two possibilities, naming Los Angeles as the other candidate to launch the tour.

The tour, likely to include several key cities around the globe, is expected to begin in earnest later this month, although details are being kept scarce until the promoters are ready to get underway.

TRENDING > Oddsmakers Give Conor McGregor a Better Chance at Early KO Than Canelo Alvarez

The fight is slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, but the promotional tour, which is McGregor’s forte, is likely to generate crowds heretofore unseen for any combat sports event in history.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Chris Weidman UFC 210

Chris Weidman’s Appeal Denied by New Yo...

Jul 05, 2017No Comments22 Views

Chris Weidman will not have his loss to Gegard Mousasi overturned after he filed an appeal following his fight at UFC 210.

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey Reveals Detail...

Ronda Rousey suffered through a home invasion earlier this

Jul 05, 2017

Fabricio Werdum: 8 Out of 1...

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a fan favorite.

Jul 05, 2017
UFC 213 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Official Fight Poster

UFC 213: Amanda Nunes vs. V...

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break

Jul 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA