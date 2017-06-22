Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson Nominated for ESPYs

A pair of UFC champions have been nominated for the 2017 ESPY awards: lightweight champ Conor McGregor and flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson. ESPN released the nominees on Wednesday and fans can cast their votes a ESPYS.com.

McGregor was nominated in two categories. He’s up against boxer Canelo Alvarez, Jamaican tracks star Usain Bolt, swimming’s Katinka Hosszu, and soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo for Best International Athlete.

McGregor and Johnson were both nominated in the category of Best Fighter. Their competition is boxing’s Terence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin, and Andre Ward.

McGregor made history in November by becoming the only fighter in UFC history to hold to divisional titles at the same time. He held the 145-pound and 155-pound belts before being stripped of the featherweight title in order to not hold up the 145-pound division.

Johnson is the only fighter to have ever held the UFC’s 125-pound title. In his last outing in April, “Mighty Mouse” tied Anderson Silva‘s record for the most consecutive title defenses in the promotion’s history with ten.

