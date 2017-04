Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov Talk Preparation for Cub Swanson (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Artem Lobov thinks Cub Swanson is in for a huge surprise in Nashville and credits training partner Conor McGregor with elevating his game to new levels and helping to prepare him for the unorthodox style of Swanson. Lobov and Swanson headline UFC Fight Night 108 on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

