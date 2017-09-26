Conor McGregor Adorns Floyd Mayweather’s Beverly Hills Mansion

A true homage to “The Money Fight” or the latest Floyd Mayweather troll job?

After a couple years of trolling each other on social media, Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally stepped inside the squared circle in August for their spectacle laden superfight. The fight went as most expected, with Mayweather outboxing the UFC champion before finally finishing him in the tenth round.

McGregor wasn’t exactly devastated afterward. He did most of what he intended. He made more money from the one fight than he’s likely made his entire career prior, and he elevated his stardom to an entirely new level, his name rolling off the lips of fight fans across the globe.

Now, Mayweather has had gigantic artwork of himself and McGregor installed in his Beverly Hills home… and then he posted a pic of such on social media.

Did he do it in homage to their blockbuster entertainment coup or is Mayweather once again trolling McGregor? You decide.

