Conor McGregor Adds Fuel to the Floyd Mayweather Fire

It may just be another day of training, but make no mistake about it, Conor McGregor takes his social media posts very seriously.

It’s rare that he’s simply posting a “Hi, how you doing, my friend” note. McGregor’s posts are generally strategic. So what does it mean that he posted a training video of him working out in full boxing gear?

Is McGregor simply staying sharp on his feet, or is he making the necessary preparations for a potential superfight with retired boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather?

The fight with Mayweather is as close as its ever been. UFC president Dana White, who doesn’t believe that Mayweather is serious about ever taking the bout, has even made an offer of $25 million and a percentage of pay-per-view to each.

So is McGregor getting his boxing chops up for Mayweather or simply keeping sharp for his return to the Octagon?

Boxing at SBG A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:56am PST

