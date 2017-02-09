Conor McGregor Adds Fuel to the Floyd Mayweather Fire

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 9, 2017
It may just be another day of training, but make no mistake about it, Conor McGregor takes his social media posts very seriously.

It’s rare that he’s simply posting a “Hi, how you doing, my friend” note. McGregor’s posts are generally strategic. So what does it mean that he posted a training video of him working out in full boxing gear? 

Is McGregor simply staying sharp on his feet, or is he making the necessary preparations for a potential superfight with retired boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather?

The fight with Mayweather is as close as its ever been. UFC president Dana White, who doesn’t believe that Mayweather is serious about ever taking the bout, has even made an offer of $25 million and a percentage of pay-per-view to each. 

So is McGregor getting his boxing chops up for Mayweather or simply keeping sharp for his return to the Octagon?

RELATED > Conor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ from Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Boxing at SBG

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

  • MikeMck

    Connor has probably been working on his real boxing for a little while now. It probably makes him vulnerable in both sports. He needs a lot more than a couple years to compete with Floyd, and he needs to work on everything to be/stay at top MMA form.

    • He’s been boxing since before the UFC… not the same boxing… but he’s been boxing.

    • Sin Shiwei

      Don’t forget his grappling is 1/10 in MMA, he gets taken down by someone who wasn’t paid to stand, it’s over quick and painfully.

  • Paul

    Conor got tagged by that guy who didn’t look like he was that good himself either…Floyd is a master at defending punches…Conor has a wide open hand stance that is horrible especially when floyd is a lightening quick counter puncher…If these two fight it’ll probably be the first time in a LONG time that floyd actually K’Os an opponnet…Conor will get K’O if he fights floyd using that stance and flimsy guard…Floyd you’ll make yourself look stupid by lowering yourself to such a subpar opponet don’t try and break Rocky Marcino record taking down a clown like that…

    • Groinstrike

      Everything you have seen has been Conor under MMA rules. You haven’t seen a Conor that isn’t afraid of the take down, or kicks. Floyd has been retired, has fragile hands, and gives up a lot of size to Conor. I think Conor could go the distance or even win.

      • Logic

        I was partly in that camp…then I saw this video. If that was the stance/cadence he plans on fighting Floyd with this will be a huge let down. I’d say 50/50 Conor makes it distance, but only because Floyd hasn’t hit anybody with a real punch in almost a decade. With the heavy gloves, Conor’s hands are slower. Bare knuckcle this might be another story, but … regulation …doesn’t look doable.

      • Diarrhea

        You on crack? 49-0 and never been knocked down against the best of the best. Conor is 0-0. No chance Conor makes it the distance. It’s two different sports for a reason.

        • Sean

          Against the best of the best!!!

          • Diarrhea

            I hate mayweather. Everything about him and I’ll admit I was slightly exaggerating but let’s be real the truth is he is the best boxer in the world. Some haters can speculate he waited too long for certain fights but he did fight them and can you blame him? Look at the payout he got. He got paid more than the entire UFC roster combined for like a 7 year period. But besides that you’re not gonna get a boring decision this time. This will be his easiest fight in the past 15 years or so. I hug Conor’s nuts all day but he will lose and he get ko’d and it’s foolish to think otherwise.

      • Make money
      • Sin Shiwei

        LOL you’re brain is the size of a grain of rice.

  • Jay

    Conor,
    You are an amateur boxer knocking out MMA fighters. You know and every other boxer knows out there that your skills are elementary compared to Floyd. Your attempt to pick pocket every dumb**** fan out there with this fight is dispicable to the career boxers that deserve a fight against Floyd. Stay in your lane. You’re not the only one with family to support. Your gonna get bitch slapped by Floyd and you know it fool. But your paper chasing ass got you wondering. Build your own legacy bruh.

    • deepgrim

      The other fighters that deserve at shot at floyd, Floyd doesn’t want to fight them, he is only interested in conor, because he wants the money too. This is conor building a legacy, he wants to take big fights, take on anyone- even if he is expected to lose

    • Sin Shiwei

      Floyd’s fault too, with his Money 2.0 boring ass style. Pretty Boy Floyd was one of the most exciting boxers to watch and Money is boring as hell.

      How about this:

      Mayweather vs. McGregor is NOT a boxing match, but an exhibition, they can both make their money but it wouldn’t count as records.

      The stipulations: Simple, boxing rules, boxing ring, etc. BUT if Floyd can’t KO him in 12 rounds, McGregor is declared the winner…. that is the only circumstances in which the fight would turn out to be worth watching.

  • angie-bryant@mail.ru

  • Ronald

    A top level amateur boxer would destroy Conor, I bet Conor wouldn’t even win golden gloves in NY

    • Sin Shiwei

      100% the truth, zero chance he would win the NYCGGs

  • TheCerealKiller

    Conor McFraud won’t defend a belt.

  • drew

    I train 15 year old open class Golden Glove fighters that would torch McGregor. He is not even sparring partner material for Mayweather. It will be a joke and he will knock McGregor out. If Nate Diaz who is as slow as dirt can touch him you can best bet Mayweather will beat that ass.

  • Joe Dog

    I refuse to read any more on this site about Conor McDouchebag unless the headline mentions a title defense and a specific opponent. Done. Maybe MMAWEEKLY can turn to reporting about the Kardashians or a missing jersey or Donald Trump’s friendship with Dana White or…..

               

