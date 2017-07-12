HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Dana White Mayweather McGregor World Tour

featuredDana White Kicks Off Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour

Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Conor McGregor Addresses His Future with the UFC After Fighting Floyd Mayweather

July 12, 2017
No Comments

Win, lose or draw on Aug. 26, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will walk away from his fight with Floyd Mayweather a very wealthy man.

Of course, McGregor isn’t exactly hurting for money right now after a record breaking 2016 where he ended up at No. 24 on the Forbes richest athletes list but the 28-year old Irishman could double or even triple his net worth with one fight this year.

McGregor is rumored to make north of $100 million for his fight with Mayweather, which then begs the question — would he then be willing to return to the UFC where he would fight for a far smaller percentage of that same purse?

According to McGregor, there’s no doubt in his mind that he will come back to the UFC after his fight with Mayweather, especially considering how much he prefers the rule set in mixed martial arts as compared to boxing.

“Look, I love a true fight,” McGregor said on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “Elbows, knees, shin bone, you ever bounce a shin bone off a nose bone? You ever dug an elbow into the temple? It’s an unusual feeling. It’s an unusual feeling when the elbow bone digs into the temple. It’s a nasty little one. It’s something I enjoy. It’s something I love to do.

“So I look forward to going back to MMA and have a true fight after this.”

Obviously, McGregor will have a slew of opponents anxiously awaiting his return to action considering he’s the current champion at 155-pounds not to mention the biggest draw in the history of the UFC.

Contenders such as Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been champing at the bit to get a fight the current lightweight champion but McGregor seemed to hint at another matchup that could net him a much bigger payday.

“Maybe rematches and all will be in there. We’ll see,” McGregor said. “I’m not forgetting my mixed martial arts training. I always focus on my kicking game, I always focus on my grappling, I always focus on my wrestling. On occasion, I do a little bit of boxing.”

McGregor mentioning rematches could be his way of angling towards a third fight with Nate Diaz, who has provided him with the most lucrative bouts of his UFC career thus far.

There doesn’t seem to be anyone else on McGregor’s resume that would generate the same kind of interest for a rematch outside of Diaz.

Regardless whether Diaz ends up as his opponent or not, McGregor seems set on returning to the UFC after he finishes his super fight with Mayweather at the end of the summer.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Ticket Pr...

Jul 12, 2017No Comments15 Views

Attending Mayweather vs. McGregor will cost you a pretty penny

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor World Tour Video LIVE

Mayweather vs. McGregor Tou...

Watch the live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor

Jul 12, 2017

Conor McGregor Gets Into Wa...

Conor McGregor verbally sparred Floyd Mayweather's father on Tuesday

Jul 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

Dana White Steps in During ...

Dana White stepped in between as Floyd Mayweather and

Jul 12, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA