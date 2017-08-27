Conor McGregor Accuses the Judges of Being Biased in the Floyd Mayweather Fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor says the judges in his fight with Floyd Mayweather were biased. McGregor went on to say that he felt like he won the first three rounds clearly and possibly the fourth, and that he also snuck the eighth round. But two fo the judges scorecards had the fight 8 rounds to 1 in Mayweather’s favor.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Only Won 1 Round Against Floyd Mayweather According to 2 Judges

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram