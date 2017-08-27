                   
Conor McGregor Accuses the Judges of Being Biased in the Floyd Mayweather Fight

August 27, 2017
Conor McGregor says the judges in his fight with Floyd Mayweather were biased. McGregor went on to say that he felt like he won the first three rounds clearly and possibly the fourth, and that he also snuck the eighth round. But two fo the judges scorecards had the fight 8 rounds to 1 in Mayweather’s favor.

-->
               

