Comeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

BJ Penn‘s return to the Octagon is set after he and UFC Fight Night 103 opponent Yair Rodriguez made weight at the early official weigh-in on Saturday in Phoenix.

The UFC Hall of Fame fighter hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since 2014, and hasn’t won a fight in the Octagon since 2010. When he decided to come back, however, Penn new he had to do things differently than in years past, so he made a drastic shift in his training. He left his island paradise in Hawaii and moved to the desert lands in and around Albuquerque, N.M., to train with famed coach Greg Jackson.

He won’t get any sort of warm-up bout in his return, however, as Penn squares off in a five-round UFC Fight Night 103 featherweight main event opposite Rodriguez, one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC. The Mexican born fighter is on a seven-fight winning streak – not including two exhibition victories on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America – and is currently the No. 10 ranked featherweight in the division.

After both fighters easily made weight, Penn will finally get back in the cage to see if he has what it takes to make a run at another title or if the UFC’s future has passed him by.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on FS1 – 10 p.m. ET)

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. BJ Penn (146)

Joe Lauzon (155) vs. Marcin Held (156)

Court McGee (170) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

John Moraga (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

Preliminary Card (on FS1 – 8 p.m. ET)

Devin Powell (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Frankie Saenz (135) vs. Augusto Mendes (135)

Oleksiy Oliynyk (242) vs. Viktor Pesta (239)

Tony Martin (155) vs. Alex White (155)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 p.m. ET)

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (115) vs. Nina Ansaroff (116)

Walt Harris (254) vs. Chase Sherman (246)

Bojan Mihajlović (205) vs. Joachim Christensen (205)

Dmitri Smoliakov (257) vs. Cyril Asker (248)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram