HOT OFF THE WIRE
BJ Penn

featuredComeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Comeback Set as BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez Make Weight (UFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results)

January 14, 2017
No Comments

BJ Penn‘s return to the Octagon is set after he and UFC Fight Night 103 opponent Yair Rodriguez made weight at the early official weigh-in on Saturday in Phoenix.

The UFC Hall of Fame fighter hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since 2014, and hasn’t won a fight in the Octagon since 2010. When he decided to come back, however, Penn new he had to do things differently than in years past, so he made a drastic shift in his training. He left his island paradise in Hawaii and moved to the desert lands in and around Albuquerque, N.M., to train with famed coach Greg Jackson.

BJ PennHe won’t get any sort of warm-up bout in his return, however, as Penn squares off in a five-round UFC Fight Night 103 featherweight main event opposite Rodriguez, one of the fastest rising stars in the UFC. The Mexican born fighter is on a seven-fight winning streak – not including two exhibition victories on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America – and is currently the No. 10 ranked featherweight in the division.

After both fighters easily made weight, Penn will finally get back in the cage to see if he has what it takes to make a run at another title or if the UFC’s future has passed him by.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on FS1 – 10 p.m. ET)

  • Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. BJ Penn (146)
  • Joe Lauzon (155) vs. Marcin Held (156)
  • Court McGee (170) vs. Ben Saunders (170)
  • John Moraga (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

Preliminary Card (on FS1 – 8 p.m. ET)

  • Devin Powell (155) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Frankie Saenz (135) vs. Augusto Mendes (135)
  • Oleksiy Oliynyk (242) vs. Viktor Pesta (239)
  • Tony Martin (155) vs. Alex White (155)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (115) vs. Nina Ansaroff (116)
  • Walt Harris (254) vs. Chase Sherman (246)
  • Bojan Mihajlović (205) vs. Joachim Christensen (205)
  • Dmitri Smoliakov (257) vs. Cyril Asker (248)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Phoenix BJ Penn weigh-in video

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix Weigh-in Li...

Jan 14, 2017No Comments10 Views

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix official weigh-in streaming live at 7 p.m. ET from the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Chris Lytle: ‘Conor M...

The talk about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and

Jan 14, 2017
Rachael Ostovich - Invicta FC 21

Rachael Ostovich Believes S...

For her first fight of the year, Rachael Ostovich

Jan 14, 2017

LFA 1 Results & Highli...

Check out the full results and fight highlight from

Jan 14, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA