HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson with Devastating First-Round Knockout

UFC Glasgow Live Results

featuredUFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Combate Americas to Air Live on ESPN 3 on July 27

July 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

Combate Americas, in conjunction with Relevent Sports, announced another industry first with its “Combate Clásico” professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) live television event streaming on ESPN3 and via the ESPN app (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) from inside the renowned Mana Wynwood in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, July 27.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN for Combate Clásico” said Combate Americas CEO and UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. “Combate Clásico is the MMA version of ‘El Clásico,’ with rival fighters from Barcelona and Madrid facing off against each other in our main event.”

In addition to streaming live on ESPN3, “Combate Clásico” will broadcast live on ESPN in Latin America.    

Combate Americas July 27The “Combate Clásico” live MMA event will be part of a nearly week-long sports and entertainment extravaganza featuring concerts, parties and other interactive events, beginning with marquee soccer clubs Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain facing off at Hard Rock Stadium on July 26 and culminating with El Clásico Miami on July 29, a meeting between global soccer powers Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona, also at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
 
The match, which marks the clubs’ first meeting in North America and the first outside of Spain since 1982, is part of the International Champions Cup presented by Heineken and aligns the world’s fastest-growing MMA franchise with soccer’s most talked-about event of the year. The International Champions Cup will air on ESPN (English), ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and on ESPN throughout Mexico and Central America July 18 – 30.

Tickets for “Combate Clásico” are on sale at Ticketon.com.

In the main event of a 10-bout affair that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3, two of the top pound-for-pound fighters representing rival cities in Spain – Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (4-2) from Barcelona and Javier Fuentes (9-4) of Madrid – will face off at a catchweight of 160 pounds two days before El Clásico Miami.

The power-punching Aaron, 22, cemented his status as one of the West Coast’s most dangerous prospects with a blistering, first-round knockout win over Austin Wilson last June in Burbank, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fuentes is an aggressive-minded and fast-paced competitor who has earned all of his professional career victories to date by way of (T)KO or submission, including last February’s championship win over Simone “Popina” Botino.

In the “Combate Clásico” co-main event, grappling sensation Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) of Las Vegas, Nev. battles bitter rival and Judo black belt Vanesa Rico (2-2) of Alicante, Spain in atomweight (105 pounds) action.

Elsewhere on the card, featherweight (145 pounds) attraction Ricky “El Gallero” Palacios (8-1) of Mission, Texas looks to keep his five-fight winning streak alive opposite budding division prospect and Nate Diaz protégé Chris Avila (5-4) of Stockton, Calif.

FEATURED VIDEO:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Betting O...

Jul 18, 2017NoNo Comments28 Views

The odds on Conor McGregor being the underdog to Floyd Mayweather continued to shrink following their recent World Tour.

Michael Bisping Chastises Y...

UFC middleweight champion Michael "The Count" Bisping responded to

Jul 18, 2017
Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather going Voltron

Conor McGregor Confronts Ma...

Conor McGregor responded to Floyd Mayweather ordering his "juice

Jul 18, 2017
Anderson Silva vs Nick Diaz UFC 183

Anderson Silva Not Retired ...

Despite recently threatening retirement, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson

Jul 18, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA