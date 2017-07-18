Combate Americas to Air Live on ESPN 3 on July 27

Combate Americas, in conjunction with Relevent Sports, announced another industry first with its “Combate Clásico” professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) live television event streaming on ESPN3 and via the ESPN app (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) from inside the renowned Mana Wynwood in Miami, Fla. on Thursday, July 27.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN for Combate Clásico” said Combate Americas CEO and UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. “Combate Clásico is the MMA version of ‘El Clásico,’ with rival fighters from Barcelona and Madrid facing off against each other in our main event.”

In addition to streaming live on ESPN3, “Combate Clásico” will broadcast live on ESPN in Latin America.

The “Combate Clásico” live MMA event will be part of a nearly week-long sports and entertainment extravaganza featuring concerts, parties and other interactive events, beginning with marquee soccer clubs Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain facing off at Hard Rock Stadium on July 26 and culminating with El Clásico Miami on July 29, a meeting between global soccer powers Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona, also at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.



The match, which marks the clubs’ first meeting in North America and the first outside of Spain since 1982, is part of the International Champions Cup presented by Heineken and aligns the world’s fastest-growing MMA franchise with soccer’s most talked-about event of the year. The International Champions Cup will air on ESPN (English), ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and on ESPN throughout Mexico and Central America July 18 – 30.

Tickets for “Combate Clásico” are on sale at Ticketon.com.

In the main event of a 10-bout affair that kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3, two of the top pound-for-pound fighters representing rival cities in Spain – Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (4-2) from Barcelona and Javier Fuentes (9-4) of Madrid – will face off at a catchweight of 160 pounds two days before El Clásico Miami.

The power-punching Aaron, 22, cemented his status as one of the West Coast’s most dangerous prospects with a blistering, first-round knockout win over Austin Wilson last June in Burbank, Calif.

The 27-year-old Fuentes is an aggressive-minded and fast-paced competitor who has earned all of his professional career victories to date by way of (T)KO or submission, including last February’s championship win over Simone “Popina” Botino.

In the “Combate Clásico” co-main event, grappling sensation Kyra “Mogwai” Batara (5-4) of Las Vegas, Nev. battles bitter rival and Judo black belt Vanesa Rico (2-2) of Alicante, Spain in atomweight (105 pounds) action.

Elsewhere on the card, featherweight (145 pounds) attraction Ricky “El Gallero” Palacios (8-1) of Mission, Texas looks to keep his five-fight winning streak alive opposite budding division prospect and Nate Diaz protégé Chris Avila (5-4) of Stockton, Calif.

