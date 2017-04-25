Combate Americas Releases Full Combate 14 Fight Card

Combate Americas on Tuesday announced a sensational, nine-bout Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card that will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif., in celebration of the “Cinco De Mayo” holiday, on Friday, May 5.

In the lightweight (155 pounds) main event of “Combate 14,” undefeated, heavy-handed rising star Jose “Froggy” Estrada (3-0) will square off with Emilio “The Ferocious Aztec” Chavez (11-9).

The 5-foot-6, 26-year-old Estrada from Fillmore, Calif. has been on a tear since he made his professional debut with Combate Americas last April, stopping all three of his opponents to date inside of one round.

Chavez of Fullerton, Calif. is a flashy, 5-foot-9, 30-year-old competitor who will make the second start of his career in La Jaula, the Combate Americas cage. In his promotional debut on April 18, 2016, Chavez submitted Angel Cruz in the second round (4:21) of action with a rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, which will also be contested at lightweight, Danny “The Realist” Ramirez (6-2) will return to action on the heels of a “Fight of the Night” performance in La Jaula, to battle Combate Americas newcomer and fellow knockout artist Chris “Taco” Padilla (7-2).

The 5-foot-9, 28-year-old Ramirez of North Hills, Calif. staged an incredible, relentless performance against Erick “Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez at “Combate 12” on February 16, earning a unanimous decision over Gonzalez in what was Ramirez’s second straight win.

Padilla of Gardena, Calif. has notched six of his seven professional career victories to date by way of (T)KO or submission. Prior to making his professional debut in 2014, “Taco” amassed a perfect, 6-0 record under amateur status, with all of his wins coming by way of (T)KO or submission.

In other action at “Combate 14,” bantamweight (135 pounds) star John “Sexy Mexy” Castaneda (11-2) will face off with Chris “The Real Deal” Beal (10-4).

Castaneda of Mankato, Minn. is riding a seven-fight win streak that dates back to May 16, 2015 when he secured a first-round submission (rear-naked choke) win over Pedro Velasco. The 5-foot-7, 25-year-old has been perfect in La Jaula, winning all five of his Combate Americas bouts.

The 5-foot-7, 31-year-old Beal of Ventura is an eight-year, battle-tested veteran of the sport who has competed on three different continents. In his first start with Combate Americas, he will look to end a recent, four-fight skid.

Elsewhere on the card, Alyssa “Tiny Tim” Garcia (3-2) of Whittier, Calif. will face Sheila Padilla (2-1) of Visalia, Calif. in an atomweight (105 pounds) matchup.

Submission ace Heinrich Wassmer (5-1) of Los Angeles, Calif. will take on hard-nosed scrapper Freddie “Lil’ Man” Arteaga (8-5) of Boise, Idaho in a flyweight (125 pounds) contest.

Combate Americas: Combate 14 Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event:

Jose Estrada vs. Emilio Chavez

Lightweight Co-Main Event:

Danny Ramirez vs. Chris Padilla

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Chris Beal

Middleweight: Joseph Vidales vs. Joseph Henle

Flyweight: Heinrich Wassmer vs. Freddie Arteaga

Flyweight: Michael Reyes vs. Benji Gomez

Atomweight: Alyssa Garcia vs. Sheila Padilla

Catchweight (140 pounds): Ryan Lilley vs. Ralph Acosta

Lightweight: Bruno Machado vs. Austin Wilson

