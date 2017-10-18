Cole Ferrell Looking to Move One Step Closer to UFC at Valor FC 45

While bantamweight prospect Cole Ferrell is happy with how his first year as a pro MMA fighter has gone, he’s more so pleased with how he was able to persevere through the struggles it took to get him to that point.

As Ferrell points out, there were just as many obstacles to overcome outside the cage than in it over the course of his time leading to his pro debut.

“When this opportunity to go pro presented itself – I paid my dues as an amateur for five years – I had visits to ICU due to weight cutting and even had a micro brain hemorrhage at one time,” Ferrell told MMAWeekly.com. “I went through a lot just to get to this level.

“This past year has been amazing. Stepping into the cage is like an out of body experience. My pro career is going the way I thought it would. I plan on continuing to dismantle and any man in front of me.”

For Ferrell, the problems he’s been able to take in stride the problems he’s overcome and been able to use them to help shape the individual he’s become.

“It’s all in the past as far as the negative aspects that occurred, but I do keep part of the struggles with me because it’s made me who I am today,” said Ferrell. “There’s nothing the opponent is going to do to me in that cage that I haven’t experience already in life or with the killers that I train with in the gym.”

Ferrell (3-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Latral Perdue (1-13) in a main card bout at Valor FC 45 on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“It’s the biggest night of my life; every fight is the biggest night of my life; everything from age 12 to now at age 24 leads up to this point,” Ferrell said. “My goal is to go in there and make another statement and move one step closer to a UFC contract.

“I’m going to finish my opponent within two minutes of the first round in the name of God, in the name of my three year old son, in the name of my family, and in the name of my haters and doubters. I’m going to prove everyone wrong who told me I couldn’t, wouldn’t and shouldn’t.”

Looking ahead, Ferrell is confident he can make the jump to the next level soon, and has a timetable set for when he feels he can do so.

“The UFC is the goal, not only within the year, but if I got the call next month or the month after that or in two years,” said Ferrell. “I can see myself in the UFC or Bellator within 24 months maximum, worst case scenario.

“I’ve said I was going to do this, and I’m a man of my word. I believe in myself, and I will continue to believe in myself until the day I leave this earth.”

