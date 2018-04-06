Colby Covington vs. Rafael dos Anjos Interim Title Fight Shifted to UFC 225 in Chicago

An interim welterweight champion will be decided at UFC 225 as Colby Covington takes on Rafael dos Anjos on June 9 in Chicago.

The matchup between Covington and dos Anjos has previously been confirmed but the bout was expected to take place at UFC 224 in Brazil.

Ultimately the UFC decided to shift the fight to a month later at UFC 225 where Covington and dos Anjos will battle it out for the interim welterweight championship alongside the main event between middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

Covington has been very vocal about his disdain for Brazil, especially after he called the country “a dump” and the people who live there “filthy animals” following his last win in the South American country in 2017.

Obviously security concerns may have forced the UFC to change plans for the fight although multiple sources confirmed that the organization had always hoped to have two title fights on the UFC 225 card in Chicago.

As far as welterweight champion Tyron Woodley goes, White stated that he would not be able to return until at least August due to his recovery from shoulder surgery and in his absence the UFC decided to move forward and book an interim title fight.