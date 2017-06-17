Colby Covington Stuns Dong Hyun Kim (UFC Singapore Results)

Colby “KO” Covington put the welterweight division on notice Saturday when he dominated No. 8 ranked Dong Hyun Kim at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore.

Covington drew on his wrestling experience to out grapple the South Korean. He kept the pressure on a nd did not give “Stun Gun” any space to work. He repeatedly put Kim on his back throughout the fight.

In the second frame, Covington landed a left hand that staggered Kim. He pushed forward looking for a finish but settled back in to his wresting strategy. He stuck to the game plan in the final round to win a one-sided unanimous decision.

The win was Covington’s fourth straight. After taking out a top ten opponent, Covington called for a title shot.

“I’m the uncrowned king of this division. This is my division now. Dana (White), I’m a 32 waist, get that belt ready for me,” said Covington following the dominating performance. “I want bigger names. I want my title shot. Fresh blood baby. I’m coming for it all. I’m the best in the division.”

“This is my time. No one is stopping me right now,” he said.

