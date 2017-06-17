HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredHospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition After Collision with Train

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Official

featuredConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

Colby Covington Stuns Dong Hyun Kim (UFC Singapore Results)

June 17, 2017
No Comments

Colby “KO” Covington put the welterweight division on notice Saturday when he dominated No. 8 ranked Dong Hyun Kim at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore.

Covington drew on his wrestling experience to out grapple the South Korean. He kept the pressure on and did not give “Stun Gun” any space to work. He repeatedly put Kim on his back throughout the fight.

In the second frame, Covington landed a left hand that staggered Kim. He pushed forward looking for a finish but settled back in to his wresting strategy. He stuck to the game plan in the final round to win a one-sided unanimous decision.

RELATED > UFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

The win was Covington’s fourth straight. After taking out a top ten opponent, Covington called for a title shot.

“I’m the uncrowned king of this division. This is my division now. Dana (White), I’m a 32 waist, get that belt ready for me,” said Covington following the dominating performance. “I want bigger names. I want my title shot. Fresh blood baby. I’m coming for it all. I’m the best in the division.”

“This is my time. No one is stopping me right now,” he said.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Marcin Tybura

Marcin Tybura Earns Career-Changing Nod Over ...

Jun 17, 2017No Comments10 Views

Marcin Tybura dug deep in the fight of his life to earn the nod against Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 111 on Saturday in Singapore.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Impresses ...

Rafael dos Anjos moved to welterweight on Saturday, making

Jun 17, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

Information for Mayweather vs. McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in

Jun 17, 2017
Jon Tuck subs Takanori Gomi

Jon Tuck Taps Out a Legend ...

Check out Jon Tuck's impressive submission of legendary Japanese

Jun 17, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA