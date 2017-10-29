Colby Covington Rushed Out of Arena After Trashing Brazil (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Colby Covington took a unanimous decision victory over a bloodied Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but he wasn’t done tearing things apart once the fight was over.

“I should have knocked him out. Brazil, you’re a dump! All you filthy animals suck!” he blared at the Brazilian fans, who needed no translation, as they rained boos down on the American fighter.

“I got one thing to say, Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you,” Covington continued, not quite done with his post-fight rant. “If you don’t answer the front door, I’m gonna knock it in and I’m gonna take what’s mine.”

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

Following his tirade, Covington was rushed off the arena floor by security, as fans rained trash down on him from the stands.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram