Colby Covington Pressing Charges Against Fabricio Werdum After Alleged Assault

November 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

Colby Covington has pressed charges against Fabricio Werdum following an incident that unfolded in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.

There have been two conflicting stories as to what actually happened, but police have taken statements and retrieved security camera footage from the Hilton hotel in Sydney. According to local reports, Werdum was charged with common assault and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

In Australia, the maximum penalty for common assault is two years in prison.

According to sources close to Covington, the No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight claims that he was talking on his phone in the lobby of the hotel when Werdum attacked him without provocation and punched him in the face.

Werdum spoke to reporters after the incident and refuted that statement while saying that it was Covington who insulted him as he walked through the lobby, which led to the phone being knocked out of his hand.

Werdum then claims that Covington attempted to kick him before security intervened.

Afterwards, Covington and Werdum continued to argue outside the hotel when a second incident occurred.

That’s when UFC fighter Dan Hooker caught Fabricio Werdum throwing a boomerang at Covington on tape before the fighters were once again separated.

UFC officials stated late Wednesday that an internal investigation was underway to look into the matter, but police were eventually called and now the incident is a matter of record with the local authorities.

Werdum is competing in the main event on Saturday night in Australia where he faces Marcin Tybura in a five round fight while Covington has been making appearances for the UFC as a guest fighter.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

