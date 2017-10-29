               

Colby Covington Issues ‘Formal Apology’ For His Comments in Brazil

October 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

Colby Covington probably won’t be going on vacation in Brazil any time soon.

On Saturday night following a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia in Sao Paolo, Covington called the entire country of Brazil “a dump” and then said that the citizens were “filthy animals” while the crowd erupted at his every word.

Following his comments, numerous fighters and journalists argued on line whether what Covington said was just trash talk or somehow out of bounds.

Well, Covington put all that to rest on Sunday as he issued a “formal apology” for what he had to say on Saturday night.

While Covington was the co-main event on the card, he was the most talked about fighter at the event not only based on his performance but also for what he had to say about Brazil in his post fight speech.

Covington has been clawing his way into title contention and he even earned a slew of messages from welterweight champion Tyron Woodley so whatever he’s saying is obviously working to get a reaction.

Covington will undoubtedly rocket into the top five rankings following the win over Maia and now it’s just a matter of time to see who he draws next inside the Octagon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

