Colby Covington Faces ‘TyQuil Woodley’ In Mock Match at Pro Wrestling Event

February 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

Welterweight contender Colby Covington is doing everything possible to land a fight with champion Tyron Woodley and his latest jab came from a professional wrestling match from this past weekend in New Jersey.

Covington appeared at the ‘WrestlePro’ event in Rahway, New Jersey where he was introduced to the crowd before calling out “TyQuil Woodley”, a nickname he’s bestowed upon the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

The “fight” was rather quick as Covington took on the wrestler standing in for Woodley and then the outspoken contender celebrated his victory in front of a large crowd assembled to watch the show.

Covington has been campaigning for a fight with Woodley ever since he defeated Demian Maia last year to become the No. 3 ranked contender in the division. 

Despite his recent win streak, UFC president Dana White has insisted that Rafael dos Anjos will get the next shot at Woodley but Covington isn’t giving up hope just yet as he awaits official word from the promotion on what comes next in the 170-pound championship discussion. 

               

