HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

featuredSergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight for UFC Fight Night 114

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

Colby Covington Erupts on Tyron Woodley, Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar, More on Fight Society

August 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

_
On the latest Fight Society podcast, top 10 ranked welterweight Colby Covington joins the show where he erupts on current champion Tyron Woodley and discusses who he wants to fight next.

We also break down all the action from UFC 214:

  • Does Tyron Woodley deserve criticism for his performance against Demian Maia?
  • Is Jon Jones now the greatest fighter of all time?
  • Will Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar in 2018?
  • All this and more on the latest Fight Society podcast!

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz Tells Jon Jones He’s ‘the Best’ After Daniel Cormier KO (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

LFA 18 Fight Highlights and Results

LFA 18 Results & Highlights: Kevin Aguil...

Aug 05, 2017NoNo Comments27 Views

Reigning LFA featherweight champion Kevin Aguilar held off challenger Justin Rader to retain his title in the LFA 18 main event on Friday.

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis...

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs.

Aug 05, 2017
Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor on Paulie Ma...

Recapping episode 2 of 'All-Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor'

Aug 05, 2017
Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes Blows Awa...

Bibiano Fernandes took less than two minutes to submit

Aug 05, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA