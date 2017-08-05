Colby Covington Erupts on Tyron Woodley, Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar, More on Fight Society

_

On the latest Fight Society podcast, top 10 ranked welterweight Colby Covington joins the show where he erupts on current champion Tyron Woodley and discusses who he wants to fight next.

We also break down all the action from UFC 214:

Does Tyron Woodley deserve criticism for his performance against Demian Maia?

Is Jon Jones now the greatest fighter of all time?

Will Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar in 2018?

All this and more on the latest Fight Society podcast!

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz Tells Jon Jones He’s ‘the Best’ After Daniel Cormier KO (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram