Colby Covington Dismantles Demian Maia (UFC Sao Paulo Results)

Colby Covington asked for a fight against No. 3 ranked welterweight Demian Maia and got what he wanted. He then faced Maia in hostile territory in Maia’s hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Maia entered the bout coming off a decision loss to champion Tyron Woodley and was hoping to rebound and remain in title contention. It wasn’t to be.

Covington, ten years younger than the 39-year-old Maia, kept a high pace and stuffed every one of the three-time jiu-jitsu world champion’s takedown attempts. Maia had success early with his striking, opening up a cut over Covington’s right eye. As the fight played out, Maia faded and Covington kept the pressure on.

In the second frame, Maia urgently worked to get the fight to the ground but was unsuccessful. Covington increased his output and began delivering leg kicks to the Brazilian. Fatigue sat in and Maia’s punches became labored and slow.

In the final round, Covington put together combinations and opened up a cut on Maia. He successfully sprawled and trapped Maia beneath him late in the frame. “Chaos” then delivered punch after punch on the exhausted Maia. The referee nearly stepped in to stop the fight but the round ended.

It was a dominating performance for Covington. Following the win, Covington antagonized the Brazilian crowd and called out Woodley.

“I should have knocked him out. Brazil, you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck. I’ve got one thing to say. Tyron Woodley, I’m coming for you. If you don’t answer the front door I’m going to knock it in and take what’s mine,” he said to the boos of the Sao Paulo crowd. “Bring me my belt. Where you at Tyron Woodley?”

After his comments, Covington was hustled to the back of the arena through a crowd of angry Brazilians who where yelling and throwing things at the California native.

