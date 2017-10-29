Colby Covington Claims He Made Tyron Woodley Quit… and He’ll Do It Again

Although Colby Covington couldn’t put Demian Maia away on Saturday on the Brazilian’s home turf, he still thinks he did enough to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, claiming he beat Maia worse than the champ did.

“It wasn’t my best performance. I’ll have better performances, but I’m saving my best performance for Tyron Woodley,” Covington said on the FS1 post-show after the event.

“Aboslutely (I should be next), look what I did to Demian Maia. I beat him 30-26. Tyron Woodley couldn’t even beat him that bad inside of five rounds. I will finish Tyron Woodley inside three rounds.”

Taking aim squarely at Woodley, with a little urging by FS1 interview Heidi Androl, Covington went into full WWE mode.

“Tyron Woodley, deep down inside, I know you know what happened to you last time we were in the gym. I know you’ve been running from me, you’re ducking me, you’re looking for money fights,” he stated. “You ain’t a money fight (expletive). I’m coming to your front door and, if you ain’t answering, I’m coming to take what’s mine: the welterweight title.”

In regard to the “last time” in the gym, Covington claimed that he made Woodley quit during a planned five-round sparring session that ended after three.

Covington currently sits at No. 7 in the UFC welterweight rankings, but after knocking off the No. 3 ranked Maia, is it possible that some fancy mouthwork could land him a shot at the title?

