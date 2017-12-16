               

Rafael dos Anjos

featuredRafael dos Anjos Dismantles Robbie Lawler, Calls for Title Shot Against Tyron Woodley

UFC on FOX 26 Lawler vs dos Anjos Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Weigh-in Video

Robbie Lawler UFC 214 weigh

featuredLawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Fight Cancelled at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Colby Covington Calls for Interim Title Fight with ‘Filthy Animal’ Rafael dos Anjos

December 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos logged his third consecutive win as a welterweight on Saturday by dismantling former titleholder Robbie Lawler in the UFC on FOX 26 main event in Winnipeg, Canada. Following the win, dos Anjos called fora title shot against champion Tyron Woodley, but No. 3 ranked Colby Covington has a different plan.

Woodley will be out of most of 2018 due to shoulder surgery and Covington wants to fight dos Anjos for an interim belt in Brazil. Covington took to Twitter immediately following Saturday’s event and criticized those on the fight card by calling them the “JV squad.” He characterized Lawler as an “old man.”

“Sad Performance by the JV Squad on FOX for #UFCWinnipeg.  RDA couldn’t even finish a broken old man!  Tyron’s faking injuries.  I’m here to make this division great again.  Rafael dos Anjos step up and defend that dump you call home and fight me for the interim title you filthy animal,” read Covington’s tweet. 

Conor McGregor Wants a 'Real Fight' in MMA Next, Erupts at Suggestion of Going to WWE

Following his last win over Demian Maia in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct. 28 Covington insulted Brazil as a nation and its citizens. “Brazil, you’re a dump! All you filthy animals suck,” he said during his in-Octagon interview. He issued a public apology the following day to any ‘filthy animals’ who were offended by him comparing them to Brazilians.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

