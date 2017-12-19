Colby Covington Bashes Brazil Again While Calling Out Rafael dos Anjos

               

December 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Colby Covington is doing anything possible to land a fight with Rafael dos Anjos and that includes continued attacks on his home country of Brazil.

Covington posted a new photo on Instagram showing some crime statistics from Brazil before once again calling the entire country “a dump” while trying to goad a response from dos Anjos for his challenge.

Covington has been asking to fight dos Anjos since Saturday night when the former lightweight champion defeated Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision to potentially position himself as the No. 1 contender in the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, champion Tyron Woodley is sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery so Covington feels like a fight with dos Anjos makes the most sense right now.

For his part, dos Anjos refused to address Covington after his win on Saturday night saying the No. 3 ranked welterweight “beat nobody” and he didn’t want to discuss his constant attacks in interviews or over social media.

Obviously, Covington isn’t giving up his hope to land that fight, however, as he continues to launch attacks against dos Anjos while still taking shots at his home country as well.

