Colby Covington a Hot Topic at UFC Sao Paulo Post-Fight Presser

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil some of the big winners and marquee names fielded questions from the media about their fights. Absent from the press conference was Colby Covington, but he was a hot topic of discussion for his post-fight insults toward Brazil as a nation as its citizens.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, ‘Embarrassed’ By His Performance in Brazil

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram