Cody Stamann Takes a Narrow Decision Over Tom Duquesnoy (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

Cody Stamann guts out a tough split decision win over Tom Duquesnoy to close out of UFC 216 prelim card! PPV time! https://t.co/EYDJDdQ6wx — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Cody Stamann’s narrow victory over Tom Duquesnoy at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

