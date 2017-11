Cody Garbrandt Will ‘Wipe Out the Whole (Expletive) Divsion’ to Get a Rematch

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Cody Garbrandt gives his analysis on why he lost to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 and why he still believes that he is the better fighter of the two. If he doesn’t get an immediate rematch, Garbrandt said he will wipe out the whole division if he has to.

TRENDING > Dana White is Getting into Promoting Boxing, ‘100 Percent’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram