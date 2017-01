Cody Garbrandt Wants to Give Dominick Cruz an Immediate Rematch (Video)

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt talks about his UFC 207 win and says that he wants to give former titleholder Dominick Cruz an immediate rematch.

