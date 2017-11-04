Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw: UFC 217 Inside The Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go Inside The Octagon with John Gooden and Dan Hardy as they break down the bantamweight title fight between champion Cody Garbrandt and former teammate T.J. Dillashaw coming up at UFC 217.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas: ‘Every day I wake up, I’m a (expletive) champion’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram