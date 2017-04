Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillashaw Sold Out

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt coaches opposite former champion and former teammate TJ Dillashaw on the 25th Season of The Ultimate Fighter, which premieres on Wednesday on FS1. The animosity between the two his hit a fever pitch, but it wasn’t always that way. So what went wrong?

“TJ sold out,” Garbrandt explained in a recent edition of UFC Presents The Exchange.

