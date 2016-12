Cody Garbrandt Takes Out Takeya Mizugaki in 48 Seconds (UFC 207 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Cody Garbrandt solidified his contender status and earned a title shot with his first round victory over Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 202. Garbrandt faces Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight belt in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30.

