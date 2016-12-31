Cody Garbrandt Snatches Title from Dominick Cruz (UFC 207 Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Dominick Cruz took on heated rival Cody Garbrandt in the UFC 207 co-main event and relinquished his belt. Check out the fight highlights.
RELATED > More UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Fight Highlight Videos
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Dec 31, 20168 Views
Neil Magny and former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks fought to a split decision at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.