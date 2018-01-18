Cody Garbrandt Says He Could Beat Up an Old Man Van Damme

Even though Cody Garbrandt and Jean-Claude Van Damme are friends, Garbrandt said that if they were ever in a fight, “I’d rip his f—ing head off.”

Who needs enemies with friends like that, right?

Garbrandt, a former UFC champion, has an MMA record of 11-1 and seems to be itching to add another one to the win column.

Close to the age of 60, even Van Damme’s home country discounts the man who brought us BloodSport. Brussels, which the World Health Organization declared as the first “Age-Friendly City” in Belgium, won’t even give the aging film star the senior discount to ride the train. Life is rough for JVCD.

Come to America Jean-Claude, we got your back, just stay away from Sacramento and Garbrandt!

