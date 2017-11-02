               

Cody Garbrandt Releases Infamous Sparring Video Showing Knockdown Against TJ Dillashaw

November 2, 2017
Following months of chatter, Cody Garbrandt has released a short video showing his knockout against T.J. Dillashaw from a sparring session from their time as teammates at Team Alpha Male.

Garbrandt released the video just hours after the UFC 217 pre-fight press conference where he got into a war of words with Dillashaw over proof that the knockout happened.

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw UFC 217The argument started after allegations were brought up again just recently that Dillashaw was responsible for an illgal shot landed that caused a concussion that put teammate Chris Holdsworth out of action indefinitely. Holdsworth, Garbrandt and team founder Urijah Faber had all confirmed the altercation with Dillashaw vehemently denying that it ever happened.

That led to Garbrandt bringing up the video of his knockout from training with Dillashaw.

“There’s truth to it, just like I knocked him out and don’t have a video,” Garbrandt shouted

“You don’t,” Dillashaw fired back.

Well, Garbrandt decided it was time to release at least a short clip of the sparring session in question where it appears he lands a right hand that drops Dillashaw to the mat.

“This guy is a liar,” Garbrandt wrote on Instagram along with the video. “He said I never KO’d him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took [performance enhancing drugs] and he never cheap shotted a former teammate, stealing his dream from under him!

“(Expletive) you TJ Dillashaw. Hey Dana White, get that knockout bonus check, I’m ready to collect it!!”

Garbrandt and Dillashaw will come face to face one more time on Friday at the official weigh-ins before finally clashing inside the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 217.

