Cody Garbrandt Recounts Making Jean-Claude Van Damme Drop to His Knees and Cry

(Courtesy of Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast)

Cody Garbrandt explains the crazy gym altercation he had with Jean-Claude Van Damme, where the famed martial arts movie star dropped to his knees and started crying. It involves a head kick and a bit of rage.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Van Damme has a bit of a spotty reputation in Hollywood when it comes to his fight scenes and how he handles working with other actors and stuntmen. Garbrandt found out first hand why Van Damme’s reputation tends to precede him when the two worked out together following one of Garbrandt’s fights.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram