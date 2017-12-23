HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216

hot-sauce-featuredTony Ferguson Continues to Pressure Conor McGregor to Defend or Vacate

Cody Garbrandt & Jean-Claude Van Damme

hot-sauce-featuredCody Garbrandt Recounts Making Jean-Claude Van Damme Drop to His Knees and Cry

MacLife Video Blog - Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Russia

hot-sauce-featuredCarla Esparza Shows Her ‘Abs Peeking Out’ Ahead of UFC 219

Cody Garbrandt Recounts Making Jean-Claude Van Damme Drop to His Knees and Cry

December 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast)

Cody Garbrandt explains the crazy gym altercation he had with Jean-Claude Van Damme, where the famed martial arts movie star dropped to his knees and started crying. It involves a head kick and a bit of rage.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is the Sugar of MMA When What We Need is Meat

Van Damme has a bit of a spotty reputation in Hollywood when it comes to his fight scenes and how he handles working with other actors and stuntmen. Garbrandt found out first hand why Van Damme’s reputation tends to precede him when the two worked out together following one of Garbrandt’s fights.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA