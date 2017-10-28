Cody Garbrandt Predicts He’ll Knock TJ Dillashaw Out at UFC 217 (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt defends his title for the first time against rival, former champion, and No. 2 ranked TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event at UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre on Saturday, November 4 on PPV.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey’s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.
