Cody Garbrandt Predicts He’ll Knock TJ Dillashaw Out at UFC 217 (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt defends his title for the first time against rival, former champion, and No. 2 ranked TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event at UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre on Saturday, November 4 on PPV.

