Cody Garbrandt Offers to Face Frankie Edgar to Save UFC 222

February 5, 2018
Cody Garbrandt never shies away from a fight even if it’s not in his own weight class.

The former bantamweight champion was lobbying for a short notice rematch against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 222 after featherweight king Max Holloway was forced out of the main event with an ankle injury that left the card without a headliner.

The UFC approached Dillashaw about a rematch with Garbrandt to serve as the new main event, but the reigning 135-pound champion wasn’t that interested with only four weeks remaining until the event plus with a new son just being born recently he hasn’t been in full training mode lately.

Meanwhile, Edgar has also offered to stay on the card with a potential matchup against undefeated featherweight contender Brian Ortega being discussed, but there are still hurdles to clear before that fight could happen. Ortega is currently on the final fight of his UFC contract so a new deal would have to be reached in order to secure him for that card and beyond.

Still, Edgar is ready to fight whoever the UFC throws at him and Garbrandt tossed his name into the hat as a potential opponent on Monday.

Garbrandt’s message on Twitter was directed at his manager Ali Abdel-Aziz, who also represents Edgar as well although the two fighters do not train with each other.

It’s unclear how much interest the UFC might have in making this fight a reality but Garbrandt is definitely willing to step in on four weeks notice to help save the card taking place on March 3 in Las Vegas.

With time ticking away for the UFC to find a new main event, it’s likely they will consider all valid offers before possibly cancelling the card or downgrading the show to a free offering on FOX or FS1.

               

