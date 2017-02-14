HOT OFF THE WIRE

Cody Garbrandt Got a UFC Belt Tattoo and It Isn’t Exactly Championship Caliber

February 14, 2017
5 Comments

This just in from the land of scribbled tattoos.

Cody Garbrandt is a man who loves his ink. I mean, obviously, look at the guy. He’s a walking canvas who’s had more color thrown on him than a Los Angeles freeway overpass.

His latest tat, however, isn’t one that screams “fine piece of work” or anything remotely close to that.

Observe:

 

@dallasbrewer “A Promise Kept” #ChampTat @Maddux_maple_nolove #NoloveLogo

A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on

OK, we get it, the UFC belt is a detailed piece of hardware and we’re sure it takes time to replicate each and every intricacy across the championship belt. But you at least have to try, don’t you? Maybe just the smallest amount of effort?

But it’s not the worst thing in the world, and we’re pretty sure being the best 135-pound fighter on the planet allows Cody to get a pass here. Kudos to him.

But since we’re all for constructive feedback, we suggest making the following improvement to the tattoo. 

  • Bully4me17

    That is just terrible work, seen better prison Tats.. Cody should post what shop and who did the work to warn people NOT to go there. USADA should go do a random test right away on Cody, he must have been completely High when he got that done.

    Qas the same dude that did Conners Crown!! LOL

  • Jordan Mills

    For anyone who appreciates old school tattoos it is fine. Not my style but not as bad as the trolls like to say

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Well, not only did he win a belt at the highest level of the sport,
    but it was a heck of a performance

    He has a right to celebrate and document that

  • Eric

    Who wants to bet it was drawn by his friend, the young cancer survivor who he dedicated his belt to?

  • Keith E. Sterling

    I agree with Jordan Mills… not bad.. It was clearly not meant to be an exact representation

               

