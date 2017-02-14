Cody Garbrandt Got a UFC Belt Tattoo and It Isn’t Exactly Championship Caliber

This just in from the land of scribbled tattoos.

Cody Garbrandt is a man who loves his ink. I mean, obviously, look at the guy. He’s a walking canvas who’s had more color thrown on him than a Los Angeles freeway overpass.

His latest tat, however, isn’t one that screams “fine piece of work” or anything remotely close to that.

Observe:

@dallasbrewer “A Promise Kept” #ChampTat @Maddux_maple_nolove #NoloveLogo A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

OK, we get it, the UFC belt is a detailed piece of hardware and we’re sure it takes time to replicate each and every intricacy across the championship belt. But you at least have to try, don’t you? Maybe just the smallest amount of effort?

But it’s not the worst thing in the world, and we’re pretty sure being the best 135-pound fighter on the planet allows Cody to get a pass here. Kudos to him.

But since we’re all for constructive feedback, we suggest making the following improvement to the tattoo.