HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm Detroit Face-Off

featuredHolly Holm: ‘I Think Anybody’s Beatable and That Includes Cris Cyborg’

Georges St-Pierre and Dana White

featuredDana White: If Georges St-Pierre Ever Returns He Won’t Be Fighting Conor McGregor

Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Re-Upped with the UFC, Details Her Long-Term Future

Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls for Conor McGregor: ‘The Biggest Fight in UFC History’

Cody Garbrandt Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to ‘Overwhelm’ Edson Barboza

December 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

In the UFC 219 co-main event on Saturday, lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza meet in a match-up that could change the landscape of the 155-pound division.  Unbeaten Nurmagomedov plans to stay undefeated and strengthen his status at the top of the weight class, while Barboza looks to earn a place in title contention. 

The bout is a classic clash of conflicting styles.  Nurmagomedov is an elite-level grappler.  In contrast, Barboza is a precision striker.  Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt predicts that the grappler will prevail.

“I honestly think that Khabib will win that (fight). I think he’s just too dominant of a grappler,” Garbrandt said during an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast

Khabib NurmagomedovBarboza is always just one strike away from a win, but he needs distance to perform at his best.  Nurmagomedov is relentlessly aggressive and Garbrandt believes that will be a factor in the fight. 

“I think that if he lets Barboza start getting away in the beginning, start out-striking him, and getting comfortable on his feet, then Barboza can catch you. He has nasty kicks. He’s fast, knees,” he said.

“I think Khabib, if he stays in the pocket, crowds him, dirty boxing almost and get him in the clinch and take him down. If you let Barboza stay long and use his jab and get his kicks going, it could be a long night for him. But I think Khabib is definitely just going to be able to take him down and control him on the ground,” said Garbrandt. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Calls for Conor McGregor: ‘The Biggest Fight in UFC History’

Barboza is dangerous on his feet, but could find himself in over his head on the ground with the Russian.  Garbrandt predicts that Nurmagomedov will be able to impose his game plan on the Brazilian.

“Barboza’s no joke. He’s been in the top of his craft, top five for sure in the world the last few years. He has some amazing knockouts in fights,” he said.

“I think stylistically Khabib is just going to overwhelm him on the ground and tire him out, and he’s going to be fighting off his back a lot.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA